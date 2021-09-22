Chelsea make Juventus defender a priority target

Matthijs de Ligt remains one of the most important players at Juventus and the Bianconeri remain keen to keep hold of the Dutch defender.

He joined them in 2019 as one of the most sought-after players with the Bianconeri seeing off competition from top clubs like Barcelona to sign him.

He is yet to establish himself as a regular in their squad, but he is still young and has time on his side.

Juve has been struggling for form in the last two seasons that he has been at the club, but he still has suitors.

Calciomercato says Chelsea is the latest club to show an interest in his signature with the Blues keen to bolster their defence.

Chelsea has been in fine form in Europe and in the Premier League, but they are still looking to add even more quality players to their squad.

With his deal not expiring until 2024, Juve will be confident that they can keep De Ligt, but every player has a price and the defender could also get his head turned and ask to leave the club.

The report didn’t say how much Juventus values him at the moment, but transfermarkt values him at $82.50m.