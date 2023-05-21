Chelsea makes Juventus man their number one transfer target

Chelsea has made signing Dusan Vlahovic a priority in the next transfer window as the striker continues to impress for Juventus.

Vlahovic has been one of Europe’s finest attackers in the last few seasons and Juve splashed the cash to add him to their squad from Fiorentina.

The Serbian has proven to be a good addition to their squad, even though he struggles to score in some games.

Juventus signed him for the long term, but Vlahovic is not enjoying life at the Allianz Stadium as he did when he played for Fiorentina before he made the transfer.

The Black and Whites are also struggling with financial problems, which could force them to sell some players in the summer.

Tuttojuve reveals Chelsea needs a new striker and has identified Vlahovic as the ideal player for their team.

The Blues are prepared to make a huge bid for his signature at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

DV9 is an important part of our future. As one of the best strikers on the globe, we need to keep him, but if he wants to go, we should sell and find a striker that will score more often for us.