Chelsea makes late bid for Juventus star

Chelsea is looking to seal a deadline day move for Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The Blues have been busy in this transfer window and have added some players to their squad.

Juve has similarly had a busy window, and they just secured the signature of Leandro Paredes from PSG.

This means Zakaria has increased competition for a place on the team despite the departure of Arthur Melo to Liverpool.

Zakaria has only been at the Allianz Stadium for over six months after joining the Bianconeri in the last transfer window.

Juve wanted to move some midfielders before and after adding Paredes to their squad.

An agreement to sell Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United earlier in the transfer window broke down, and now Zakaria could be sacrificed.

Fabrizio Romano has just revealed on Twitter that Chelsea has opened talks with them to sign the Swiss midfielder.

The Blues are now facing a race against time to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria has been at Juve for less than a year, and he would feel he deserves more time at the club.

The midfielder attracted the attention of several clubs in Europe before choosing Juve, and it is not a surprise that Chelsea has come for him.

Because we have squad depth, we are likely to allow him to leave for the right price.