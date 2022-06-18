It’s going to be a hot summer at Juventus. The management’s transfer market campaign will probably start with Paul Pogba’s signing, but it definitely wouldn’t there.

In fact, the Bianconeri will also be looking to bolster the left-back position and find an appropriate heir for Alex Sandro.

The Brazilian’s form has been on the decline in recent years, and if he doesn’t leave Turin this summer, he will definitely be on his way out once his contract expires next year.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Emerson Palmieri remains the favorite option for Max Allegri to strengthen the left-back position.

The Euro 2020 winner spent the season on loan at Olympique Lyonnais. But despite his impressive performances, the French side won’t maintain his services. Thus, he will subsequently return to Chelsea.

However, the Blues are unlikely to keep him either, hence, the Bianconeri will try to pounce on the situation and lure the Italo-Brazilian to Turin.

The Azzurri player joined Chelsea in 2018 after completing a switch from Roma. He has a contract that ties him to the Premier League giants until 2024.

Nonetheless, the source notes that Juventus are also keeping tabs on alternatives in case Emerson’s deal fails to materialize, even if some of them would prove to be more costly.

The list includes AZ Alkmaar star Owen Wijndal, Udinese teenager Destiny Ugodie and Genoa’s Andrea Cambiaso.