Chelsea manager taking time before deciding the future of Juve target

During the last January transfer session, several strikers were linked with a move to Juventus.

On the other hand, Olivier Grioud, was among the names that were expected to find a new club during the winter transfer market, with the Bianconeri and Inter among his reported suitors.

By the end of the month, both propositions failed to materialize, as the Old Lady couldn’t find a suitable option, whilst the Frenchman remained at Chelsea.

Nonetheless, the 34-year-old striker is still being linked with a move away from London.

However, Grioud’s talents seem to be well appreciated by his new coach Thomas Tuchel.

The German took over the Blues last month after the sacking of club legend Frank Lampard, and the former Arsenal striker’s playing time has improved ever since.

” No decision has been made considering Giroud’s future, because it’s early to make such calls,” said Tuchel according to Calciomercarto.com.

” I don’t have enough time to make these decisions because I only took over the club three weeks ago.

” It takes some time to get to know the group better and everyone deserves a chance to prove his worth on the pitch,” added the former Paris Saint Germain manager.

” For now I can say that I am delighted that Giroud is here with us. He is one of the best strikers in the box. He is physically strong and has an incredible first touch, as well as being a great on headers.

” The Frenchman is an example for the younger players in the way he behaves. For now I’m happy to have him in here. A decision shall be taken, but it is too soon now. ” concluded the German tactician.