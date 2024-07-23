Wojciech Szczesny is on his way out of Juventus, but his next career step remains shrouded in mystery. So what would be his most likely destination?

The Bianconeri have recently signed Michele Di Gregorio from Monza and will hand him the starting gloves, while Mattia Perin will be his backup.

Therefore, Szczesny now finds himself outside of Thiago Motta’s project, and was left out of the squad that traveled to Germany for the pre-season camp.

Tuttosport journalist Nicolo Schira offers the latest updates on the Poland international’s future, beginning with Chelsea rumors.

The transfer market guru believes a move to Stamford Bridge is unlikely as Szczesny doesn’t truly fit the profile the club is seeking.

The Blues have adopted a policy against buying players above the age of 30. Moreover, new Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has requested a modern goalkeeper who can play with his feet.

On the other hand, Schira believes a move to the Saudi Pro League could be more viable.

The Pole was previously linked Al-Nassr, but they have already signed a new goalkeeper in the shape of Bento.

Yet, Al-Ittithad are searching the market for a top-notch custodian. The club has identified Man City’s Ederson as their primary target, making an offer worth 30 million euros. However, Pep Guardiola is refusing to sell the Brazil international.

Therefore, Schira suggests that Al-Ittihad could turn their attention to Szczesny.

Finally, Monza remains an option for the 34-year-old. However, the club’s CEO Adriano Galliani knows he must wait for August to pull off this coup, that is if Juventus and Szczesny find themselves desperate for a solution.

But in this case, the Old Lad would have to contribute to the goalkeeper’s hefty salary, which is around 6.5 million euros per year.