Chelsea name their price for Juventus target

Reports in England via Calciomercato says that Chelsea has named their asking price for Juventus target, Antonio Rudiger.

The German has lost his starting place at Stamford Bridge this season with Frank Lampard preferring to partner Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva at the heart of his defence.

Juventus has been linked with a move for him and they are competing with AC Milan to bring him to Italy.

The report says that the Blues are prepared to sell him now and they have named their price for him.

It adds that Chelsea has valued him at 15m euros if any team wants to sign him.

That fee will not be too much for Juventus to pay, but the Bianconeri will have to assure him that he will play.

The main reason why Rudiger wants to leave Chelsea is that he wants to start playing so that he will make the Germany squad for the Euros next year.

With Giorgio Chiellini struggling with injuries this season, he may need to be replaced soon and Rudiger would be a perfect replacement for the 36-year-old.

Even Leonardo Bonucci has been error-prone and the club might be considering a replacement for him also.