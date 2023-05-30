Chelsea new manager makes a decision on the future of Zakaria

Juventus will need to make space for Denis Zakaria as the Swiss midfielder is expected to make a return to the club. Zakaria has been deemed surplus to requirements by the new Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea had brought Zakaria in on loan at the beginning of the 2022/2023 season, as he struggled to secure regular playing time at Juventus. Although he faced some injury setbacks, he did have a period where he was considered a first-choice player for the club.

Initially, Juventus had hoped to secure a permanent transfer for Zakaria to Chelsea. However, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Pochettino has informed Zakaria that he is not part of his plans and that he will be returning to Juventus once the current season concludes.

As a result, Juventus will need to make arrangements to accommodate Zakaria’s return to the club.

Juve FC Says

This has been a disastrous season for us in so many ways and our on-loan players are even struggling to make an impact away from the club.

We need to begin work on sending most of them away from the club again and we probably will also have to terminate the contract of some.