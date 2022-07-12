Juventus has suffered a blow in their pursuit of Kalidou Koulibaly, with Chelsea now seen as the favourites to sign him.

The defender has been on the radar of the Bianconeri who are preparing to sell Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich.

The Germans are serious about their interest, and he has refused to sign a contract extension at Juve.

This clearly point to a summer departure being on the cards, and Juve needs to find a replacement for him.

The Bianconeri have started their chase, and KK is one of the men they consider good enough.

However, a report on Football Italia claims the defender’s agent has held talks with Chelsea.

He has decided he wouldn’t betray Napoli by joining their rivals, and the Partenopei will not negotiate with Juve.

Juve FC Says

KK would have been the perfect replacement for De Ligt, but now is the time to focus on another transfer target.

Gleison Bremer, Gabriel Magalhaes and Nikola Milenkovic are still available on the market.

If it becomes certain that we could find an agreement with Bayern Munich for De Ligt, we need to consider reaching a separate one with either of these defenders.

This will make it smooth to replace the Dutchman when he eventually leaves the club.