Chelsea are reportedly working hard to place themselves as the frontrunners to sign Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz ahead of a possible summer tug-of-war.

The 19-year-old has now emerged as the most popular star in Turin. The delightful attacker didn’t need too much time to win the supporters’ favour, as he’s been delivering flashes of brilliance since making the jump to the first team in 2023.

Last summer, the management showcased its unwavering trust in the youngster by handing him the iconic Number 10 shirt, once donned by his idol, Alessandro Del Piero.

This season, Yildiz paid the price of the tumultuous Juventus campaign, blowing hot and cold throughout the season. Nevertheless, his immense potential has never been put in doubt.

Therefore, the biggest clubs in the Premier League are hellbent on prising him away from Turin.

The Turkiye international has been heavily linked with Arsenal and Liverpool over the past few months.

Getty Images

But according to CaughtOffside, Chelsea are accelerating their attempts to sign Yildiz, so they’re now pushing harder than anyone else to make it happen.

Nevertheless, Juventus aren’t planning to deprive themselves of the services of arguably the best attacker at their disposal. So unless they receive an offer in the region of 100 million euros, they are unlikely to sanction the player’s departure.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that Champions League qualification will play a vital role in the equation.

If the Bianconeri manage to book a place in Europe’s elite club competition, it would be easier for them to resist the temptation of accepting a lucrative offer.

On the contrary, the lack of UCL prize money could prompt the club to consider offers, even though many sources believe Andrea Cambiaso remains the most likely sacrifice.