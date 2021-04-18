Chelsea prepared to use two players to land Dybala

Chelsea is the latest team to show strong interest in signing Paulo Dybala in this summer’s transfer window.

La Joya is struggling to agree to the terms of a new deal with Juventus at the moment and the Argentinean will leave if it isn’t signed before next season.

Several teams have been monitoring his contract situation and they hope to steal him from Turin.

He has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid before now, but Chelsea wants to win the race for his signature.

The Blues know that there are many other teams who want him and they have decided to make their offer better by including two players that are interesting the Bianconeri.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato says the Blues are prepared to offer Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri in exchange for the attacker.

Juventus has been linked with a move for both players before now and they could see this as the best chance to sign them.

The Blues are also interested in a move for Alex Sandro and the report says they might ask for the Brazilian to be included in the deal.

Keeping Dybala remains Juve’s first choice, but they will not risk losing him for free at the end of next season.