Chelsea preparing new assault for De Ligt; What would it take for Juventus to sell?

After months of speculations, the secret is out in the open. Chelsea are eager to sign Matthijs de Ligt and the onslaught has already begun.

While Juventus were hoping to renew the player’s contract until 2026, they failed to register significant improvement in this regard.

Therefore, the defender’s current deal will expire in 2024, and the club is running the risk of enduring another Paulo Dybala debacle.

Hence, the Bianconeri are willing to listen to the offers on the market, but the Dutchman surely won’t leave on the cheap, especially with his suitors being some of the richest clubs in the world.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Juventus have already rejected the Blues’ first bid which included one of Timo Werner or Christian Pulisic as counterparts plus cash.

The source believes that the Italians are asking for a “cash only” offer, and a new bid is expected between Tuesday and Thursday.

However, Sportmediaset (via TuttoJuve) claims that Juventus have refused the addition of Werner in the package, but Max Allegri could be intrigued by Pulisic.

Nonetheless, the report agrees that the Old Lady still prefers a cash offer, and is holding out for 120 million euros, which is the value of the release clause inserted in the player’s contract.

While Chelsea have already put 100 millions on the plate (including counterparts), it remains to be seen if they’d be willing to go beyond this figure.