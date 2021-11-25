Chelsea readying £84 Million raid on Juventus

Chelsea are claimed to be lining up a bid of £84 Million to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

The Blues were our opponents this week in a match we would like to forget, but our two fixtures have failed to deter our rivals from eyeing our star player, Fichajes reports.

The Italy international has continued his upturn in stature by becoming one of the most coveted players on the planet, with his stock having gone through the roof after his exploits for his country at Euro 2020 in helping them lift the trophy.

He has also been in top form for Juve, quickly becoming the most important player in the side since joining from Fiorentina just 18 months ago.

The winger is currently only with the club on loan however, although there is no doubt that we will be triggering the clause which will see him join on a permanent deal, although if the likes of Chelsea get their way, we would be selling him at a profit soon after.

I don’t personally believe the Old Lady would consider his departure, nor do I believe that he would be looking to give up on us as of yet either.

Chiesa is our star, and he will surely be keen to lift the Serie A title with us, and he still has plenty of time left in his career to consider a new challenge in a few years time after we have won plenty together, but even then, I feel like he is the type to stay in Italy instead of going abroad. There is of course, no club better than Juve despite our troubles of recent seasons, and we will come good together.

Patrick