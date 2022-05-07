Chelsea sale could pave the way for Juventus to pursue three stars

After months of speculations, Chelsea Football Club has finally changed ownership, ending the long and glorious tenure of Roman Abramovich.

The Russian oligarch succeeded in turning the West Londoners into one of the strongest clubs on the continent, but the eruption of the war in Ukraine led to the confiscation of his assets.

Luckily for the Blues, a new era has now begun under the ownership of Todd Boehly, meaning that the club can now resume its activities as usual.

According to Calciomeracto.it via JuventusNews24, Juventus will be particularly excited by the news, as they can now pursue three Chelsea players in the summer.

The first name on the list is Jorginho, who has been linked with the club for several years now. The Euro 2020 winner might be eager to make a return to Serie A after spending four years in the English capital.

The former Napoli and Verona star could add some much-needed experience to the Bianconeri’s middle of the park, as well as the natural ability to play as a deep-lying playmaker in a 4-3-3 formation.

The next name on the list is another Italo-Brazilian star. Of course we’re talking about Emerson Palmieri who is currently on loan at Lyon, and apparently has no future at the Stamford Bridge.

Juventus are adamant on signing a new left-back, and in addition to Emerson, Marcos Alonso is also mentioned on Federico Cherubini’s shortlist. The Spaniard previously represented Fiorentina before making the switch to Chelsea in 2016.