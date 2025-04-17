While keeping Renato Veiga in Turin could be a daunting task, Juventus aren’t willing to give up, as they look to strike an agreement with Chelsea.

The Bianconeri signed the young defender on a dry loan in January for 4 million euros in addition to 1.5 million euros in bonuses. He arrived as a replacement for Gleison Bremer whose campaign was wrecked by an ACL injury suffered in October.

Although the Brazilian will return to the fold next summer (or potentially in his summer’s Club World Cup), the management is also keen to maintain Veiga, especially following his recent exploits at the back.

Igor Tudor has been deploying the youngster at the heart of his three-man backline, and the latter is proving to be up to the task. The Portuguese hasn’t only been solid in the defensive phase, but is also playing an integral part in the buildup with his clever distribution.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

But according to Tuttosport, Chelsea manager Enzo Marseca doesn’t intend to sell Veiga, which is why he insisted on excluding any clause that allows Juventus to purchase the player in the original agreement.

The young defender had joined the Blues last summer after making waves at FC Basel, but struggled to find space in Maresca’s overcrowded squad. Therefore, the Italian manager only sent the player out on loan so he would gain valuable experience and polish his skills.

So as the source explains, Chelsea are only willing to sell Veiga for 50 million euros, a figure that Juventus would certainly struggle to fork out.

Nevertheless, the Turin-based newspaper reveals that the Bianconeri are looking to extend Veiga’s loan until the summer, so he would be able to participate in the Club World Cup.

This move would also buy them time, allowing them to raise funds on the market by selling the likes of Nicolo Fagioli, Hans Nicolussi Cavaglia and Nicolo Rovella, in addition to collecting prize money from the summer tournament.

These fresh funds might enable the Serie A giants to launch a sizeable offer an perhaps get close to Chelsea’s asking price.