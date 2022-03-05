Chelsea set to battle PL rivals to sign Juventus star

Juventus star Adrien Rabiot is claimed to be under the watchful eye of both Chelsea and Newcastle ahead of the summer transfer window, and could be made available to move on.

The Frenchman hasn’t enjoyed his finest moments since joining from PSG in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer, but has been a regular so far this term.

He has regularly been asked to play out wide, while he has also been named in a midfield three, but even after he appears to put in a solid showing, there is little to compliment in the coming games.

With reports from Jeunes Footeux that both Chelsea and Newcastle are now eyeing his signature, I struggle to imagine that the Old Lady will put up much of a fight to keep him, and his departure will be one which we can relatively easily replace with an improved option.

I’m not entirely sure why the Blues would be interested in Rabiot given their current options however. If they are seriously eyeing Adrien, maybe we could trade them for one of their current crop, with Matteo Kovacic, Ngolo Kante and Jorginho currently vying for the central roles.

Could we persuade the European champions into a trade?

Patrick