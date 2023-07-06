Chelsea sets a limit to how much they will spend on Vlahovic

Chelsea has emerged as a serious contender for Dusan Vlahovic’s signature in recent weeks and continues to monitor the Serbian striker closely.

While Juventus is open to selling their prized forward, Vlahovic is currently considered one of the most valuable players in their squad. As a result, the Turin club will not part ways with him at a low price.

Chelsea is in need of a goalscorer, especially with Inter Milan showing interest in signing Romelu Lukaku. However, there are financial limitations on how much the Blues are willing to spend to secure a striker.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea remains interested in Vlahovic but is not prepared to exceed a fee of 60 million euros for his acquisition. This falls significantly short of Juventus’ valuation for the former Fiorentina player, suggesting that the Serie A club is likely to retain their striker for the time being.

Juve FC Says

Pre-season will resume in a matter of days and we need to make some important decisions like which player would stay at all cost and which must be sold.

If we decide Vlahovic is staying, then we will close the shop and tell any club interested in his signature that the Serbian is unavailable.

This way, the manager can prepare for the new season, knowing who he is expected to bank on and the players who could leave the Allianz Stadium for good.