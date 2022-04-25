Chelsea star could stop Juventus from signing their La Liga target

Juventus has an interest in Renan Lodi, and Atletico Madrid could sell the Brazilian, but it depends on if they get their preferred replacement.

Lodi has long been considered the ideal replacement for Alex Sandro, whose performances in this campaign have been poor.

This has forced Max Allegri to field Luca Pellegrini in that role, but the young Italian is also inexperienced.

The Bianconeri will bolster that position when this campaign ends, and Lodi tops their list of targets.

Tuttojuve claims Atletico will allow the 24-year-old to leave for the right fee. However, that would be after they have signed Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso.

The Blues cannot negotiate the sale of their players now, and it remains unclear if Alonso is prepared to return to Spain.

However, if Atleti cannot sign him, they will likely keep Lodi and force Juventus to look at another left-back to sign.

Juve FC Says

Lodi would be a great player to add to our squad, but we cannot wait for Atleti’s decision before strengthening our squad.

If a move for him is stalling, then we need to turn our attention to the other left-backs on our shopping list as fast as possible.