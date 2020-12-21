Chelsea star offered to Juventus, here is their response

Antonio Rudiger has lost his place in the Chelsea line up this season and the German is set to leave the London side.

He wanted to leave before the start of this season and he changed his mind to remain at the club thinking he would win his place back.

With almost no action for the club in this campaign, Calciomercato says that he wants to leave the Blues next month.

The report adds that intermediaries have offered his services to Juventus, however, the Bianconeri have turned him down because they have more than enough options in the middle of the defence.

Juve has at least four centre backs of international quality and they also have Danilo that can fill in when there is a need for that.

However, Giorgio Chiellini isn’t getting younger and his constant injuries this season might be a suggestion that he is probably approaching the end of his footballing career.

Rudiger has remained a regular in the Germany national team and that shows that even though he isn’t playing much, he is still a top-quality defender.

The Bianconeri might not need him now, but as a replacement for Chiellini, he is of the right quality.