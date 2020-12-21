rudiger
Transfer News

Chelsea star offered to Juventus, here is their response

December 21, 2020 - 12:30 pm

Antonio Rudiger has lost his place in the Chelsea line up this season and the German is set to leave the London side.

He wanted to leave before the start of this season and he changed his mind to remain at the club thinking he would win his place back.

With almost no action for the club in this campaign, Calciomercato says that he wants to leave the Blues next month.

The report adds that intermediaries have offered his services to Juventus, however, the Bianconeri have turned him down because they have more than enough options in the middle of the defence.

Juve has at least four centre backs of international quality and they also have Danilo that can fill in when there is a need for that.

However, Giorgio Chiellini isn’t getting younger and his constant injuries this season might be a suggestion that he is probably approaching the end of his footballing career.

Rudiger has remained a regular in the Germany national team and that shows that even though he isn’t playing much, he is still a top-quality defender.

The Bianconeri might not need him now, but as a replacement for Chiellini, he is of the right quality.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Camavinga

Juventus Ligue 1 target ready to leave for a hefty transfer fee

December 21, 2020
De Paul

Inter Milan willing to invest 40m in Juventus target

December 21, 2020
dybala

Manchester United and Juventus have common interest with Dybala involved

December 21, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.