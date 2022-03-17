Chelsea star’s agent confirms Juventus interest

Juventus are known to be interested in a deal to sign Jorginho from Chelsea, as confirmed by the player’s agent.

The Blues are currently under the microscope with their current owner having been sanctioned due to his links to Russian president Vladamir Putin, and are desperately low on cash until a new buyer can be found.

Whilst the uncertainty around the club has brought a wealth of transfer rumours and reports of a mass exodus, it remains to be seen what the new owner will do once he is found, but while Jorginho is one who could be of interest to a number of clubs, his agent insists that the intention is to sign a new contract with the west London club.

It wouldn’t come as a huge shock to find out that he was happy, having won the UEFA Champions League and World Club Cup inside the last 12 months, as well winning Euro 2020 in that timeframe also, meaning that he clearly has all the surroundings to be successful where he is, but his agent also admits that Juve are interested in his signature.

“The market is blocked for Chelsea, if the situation gets resolved, the priority will be to extend the contract with Chelsea”, Joao Santos told Calciomercato (via SportsMole).

“I have not talked to Juventus but I know of their interest.”

While Jorginho is a credit in the Chelsea and Italian setups, I’m not certain that he would fit into our current model, but if we could alter our style to match him we would likely relish his influence on our side. The thought of a midfield three including Zakaria, Locatelli and the Chelsea man sounds great on paper, but I’m not convinced it would bring the balance we currently lack.

