Chelsea striker won’t leave in January – Will Juve try again in June?

Juventus were expected to add a new striker to their attacking department during the month of January.

However, with the transfer window set to close in the next 48 hours, it seems that the Old Lady will end up relying on their current three strikers – Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata – for the rest of the campaign.

Olivier Giroud has been among the names that were linked with a January move to Turin – with Andrea Pirlo being an admirer of his playing style – but the French veteran will apparently remain in West London for the time being.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb via TuttoJuve, the Chelsea management has decided to block all attempts made by other clubs – including Juve – to lure the player away from the Blues.

While the big striker is set to stay with the Premier League side until the end of the season, he is unlikely to renew his contract beyond that date.

Therefore, the source believes that there will be a concrete chance for the Bianconeri to sign their transfer target in June as a free agent.

The 2018 World Cup winner has been mostly used as a backup during the current campaign by former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who preferred the likes of Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner.

Nonetheless, the Frenchman’s position within the squad could change after the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, who gave Giroud a starting berth in his debut match against the Wolves.

Whilst the former Arsenal striker would have been a decent temporary solution for the Bianconeri, one must wonder if it would be wise to pursue him in the summer, as several younger alternatives are expected to be available on the market.