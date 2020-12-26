Chelsea take the lead in the race for Juventus target

Todofichajes says that Chelsea has taken the lead in the race for the signature of David Alaba.

The Austrian has emerged as one of the best players in Europe in recent seasons and the news that he will be a free agent next summer has drawn attention from Europe’s elite teams.

Bayern Munich was keen to keep hold of him and even though he has won two Champions League with them among other trophies, they refused to meet his contract demands.

He is now set to ply his trade with another team when next season comes around.

Juventus want to be that team, but they face competition from the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid for his signature.

Manchester United and Chelsea are two other English teams looking to sign him and the report says the latter has moved ahead of others in the race.

It says that the Blues have already opened talks with the player’s agent ahead of a move to the club when his current deal expires.

Alaba will be looking to join the team that offers him the best terms and that means Juventus can land him if they can offer him a better salary than Chelsea will.