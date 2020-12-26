David Alaba
Transfer News

Chelsea take the lead in the race for Juventus target

December 26, 2020 - 4:00 pm

Todofichajes says that Chelsea has taken the lead in the race for the signature of David Alaba.

The Austrian has emerged as one of the best players in Europe in recent seasons and the news that he will be a free agent next summer has drawn attention from Europe’s elite teams.

Bayern Munich was keen to keep hold of him and even though he has won two Champions League with them among other trophies, they refused to meet his contract demands.

He is now set to ply his trade with another team when next season comes around.

Juventus want to be that team, but they face competition from the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid for his signature.

Manchester United and Chelsea are two other English teams looking to sign him and the report says the latter has moved ahead of others in the race.

It says that the Blues have already opened talks with the player’s agent ahead of a move to the club when his current deal expires.

Alaba will be looking to join the team that offers him the best terms and that means Juventus can land him if they can offer him a better salary than Chelsea will.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

scudetto

Juventus fans urged to show patience with the team as it rebuilds

December 26, 2020
silva

Fabio Silva reveals Wolves beat Juventus to his signature in the summer

December 26, 2020
morata

“But this jersey is not just any jersey and we will return with anger” Morata sends a message to Juventus fans

December 26, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.