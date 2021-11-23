Chelsea Team News, Predicted XI & Ones to watch against Juventus

Chelsea will go into today’s clash with Juventus believing it is a must-win match, knowing that anything less than three points will see them as unseeded for the first knockout round of the Champions League.

The Old Lady’s 1-0 win in Turin is all that separates the two at the top of the group, with both sides otherwise holding a 100% record in the competition thus far, while the Blues can only move ahead of us today with a win by more than one goal.

With that in mind, the west London side will be naming a strong line-up, but due to some injury issues they may not be able to name the XI they would have liked.

Mateo Kovacic has been amongst their club’s best players, as backed up by WhoScored.com, but he has already been ruled out by his manager in his pre-match conference (as quoted on the club’s official website).

They also have doubts over key players Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz also, who should need little introduction.

Predicted Chelsea XI:

Mendy

Chalobah Silva Rudiger

James Jorginho Kante Alonso

Ziyech Werner Mount

This starting line-up as well as other potential players who could well start in their place has so much talent amongst it, and there is so many players who could make life extremely difficult for us.

Werner may not have found his goal-scoring boots since joining from RB Leipzig, but his hard work and team ethic should not be underestimated, and his movement will likely open up opportunities for his team-mates.

Italy and Juventus fans alike will know of Jorginho’s qualities also, having supported him throughout the summer as he continually dictating the game for the Azzurri, and alongside Kante forms a formidable partnership including hard work, playing between the lines, reading of the game and much, much more.

Edouard Mendy is another who deserves a special mention, with his heroics also key in their push to win the Champions League last term, setting a record for most clean sheets in doing so, but it is Reece James who also needs extra concentration.

The Englishman has contributed more goals than any other in the team with four goals and five assists so far this term, whilst rarely getting caught out at the back also. He may well be the unsung hero that deserves extra attention assuming he gets the nod over either Chalobah or Azpilicueta for the right wing-back role, although you will struggle to find any weaknesses in this side.

Which player are you most worried about having to face this evening? Can you find a weakness in their side?

Patrick