Chelsea tipped to try and tempt Juventus with player-plus-cash offer for Chiesa

Chelsea are claimed to be eyeing a January move to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus, and are tipped to offer first-team players as makeweights in a deal.

The Blues are believed to have failed in an attempt to land the forward in the summer, after Chiesa’s heroics with Italy in winning Euro 2020, and CalcioMercato insists that they are looking to return again with another attempt this winter.

The interest will not come as a shock to Juve fans, who have been in awe of his talents since he arrived from Fiorentina last summer, quickly emerging himself as a key member of our playing squad, but we also won’t want to see our superstar leave either.

While losing Chiesa would be the last thing we would want to see, landing two of their attackers could well improve our squad on the whole, and the Express believes there are three players which could well be options.

The report claims that Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech could all be potential makeweights in a deal, and I have to say that I would love any of the trio to join us, although if we could land of the trio our starting XI would be improved.

We have seen in recent weeks that Federico Chiesa simply can’t win games on his own, despite being able to create goals out of nowhere, and bringing in two of the above could well improve our team on the whole.

Patrick