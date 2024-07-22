Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has reportedly attracted interest from the Premier League, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur keeping tabs on the situation.

After four years in Turin filled with joy and agony, the 26-year-old is apparently heading towards the exit.

The player’s contract with the Serie A giants will expire next summer, and the two parties have been able to register significant progress in their previous renewal talks.

Moreover, new Juventus coach Thiago Motta deems Chiesa ill-suited to his playing philosophy.

Therefore, all circumstances point towards an inevitable divorce, but the player’s next destination remains uncertain.

In recent weeks, the former Fiorentina man had been linked with the likes of Roma and Napoli, but that has yet to lead to concrete negotiations.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Chelsea and Spurs could try to sway the Euro 2020 hero to London.

The pink newspaper claims that the two English clubs are interested in the winger’s services and could soon lunge forward with concrete bids.

Due to the player’s expiring contract, 25 million euros could be sufficient for Juventus to greenlight the operation.

The Bianconeri are instead looking to hand the reins to Kenan Yildiz on the left flank, and are still searching the market for a new winger capable of playing on the right flank.