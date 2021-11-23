Chelsea v Juve – Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up for London trip

Juventus are in London ahead of their Champions League clash with Chelsea, but we certainly do not have a full squad of options available this evening.

The Old Lady know that just a point will be enough to confirm ourselves as group winners, which could well mean that the manager will set us up to defend, whilst it wouldn’t hurt to play on the counter knowing that our rivals will be focused on trying to win the game.

It would definitely have been ideal to have Danilo involved, but Max Allegri confirmed in his pre-match conference (as quoted at Juventus.com) that he is now set to miss two months of football after having to be stretchered off against Lazio, but he also revealed that Dybala would be able to play.

There was notable absences of Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Aaron Ramsey and Federico Bernadeschi from the confirmed travelling squad also, leaving a little light in defence.

Predicted Juventus XI:

Szczesny

Cuadrado De Ligt Bonucci Sandro

Kulusevski Locatelli Arthur Rabiot

Chiesa Morata

Losing Danilo, and in turn dropping Cuadrado back means we lose a little impetus as we look to counter at speed, but getting the ball up to Chiesa who can break the lines and operate between the midfield and Morata will most likely be our most obvious outlet.

This defence has plenty of experience, and will be fired up to prove themselves against one of the best teams in the world at present, and I wouldn’t put it past the manager having his second half substitutes ready, with a view to throwing on an extra defender for Arthur or Kulusevski if we make it to the hourmark level or ahead, while Kean coming on for Rabiot would appear likely if we fall behind.

Would the above be your starting eleven tonight knowing we need just one point to secure the group?

Patrick