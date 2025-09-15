Juventus are reportedly among the clubs preparing to challenge Liverpool in the pursuit of defender Marc Guehi in the coming months. The player has long been linked with a move to Anfield, and his desire to join Liverpool has already been made clear to Crystal Palace.

During the summer window, Guehi informed Palace of his wish to complete a transfer to Liverpool. The London club attempted to secure a replacement in order to facilitate the move. On deadline day, Palace reluctantly gave him permission to undergo a medical with Liverpool, signalling that a deal was close. However, when the intended replacement opted against joining them, Palace withdrew from negotiations, ultimately preventing Guehi’s departure.

Juventus and Chelsea Enter the Race

The situation has now opened the door for foreign clubs to make their move. Guehi is set to become a free agent, and from January he will be eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement outside England. Juventus intend to take advantage of this opportunity and is preparing to open discussions at the earliest possible moment.

Competition, however, is intensifying. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea are also keen to bring Guehi back to Stamford Bridge, having previously developed him through their academy system. The report indicates that the Blues are determined to rival both Liverpool and Juventus for his signature, seeing him as a valuable addition to their defensive options.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A Strategic Opportunity for Juventus

For Juventus, the timing of Guehi’s contract situation presents a significant opportunity. Securing him on a pre-contract in January would not only strengthen their defence but also ensure a cost-effective deal, avoiding the inflated transfer fees often associated with Premier League players.

The competition from Liverpool and Chelsea will undoubtedly make the process more challenging, particularly given Guehi’s previously expressed preference for Anfield. Nevertheless, Juventus have the advantage of being able to negotiate early, which could prove decisive in shaping the outcome.

With interest from multiple top clubs, Guehi’s next step promises to be one of the more closely followed transfer stories in the months ahead. For now, Juventus remain firmly in contention as they look to outmanoeuvre their rivals in securing his services.