Chelsea weighing up a move for experienced Juventus defender

Chelsea has an interest in Juventus defender, Alex Sandro.

The Brazilian has been alternating the left-back spot at Juve with Luca Pellegrini and he might not be offered a contract extension.

Chelsea needs a new left-back after Ben Chilwell suffered a long-term injury.

Tuttomercatoweb says the Blues have made Sandro a target and they could move for the Juve man soon.

The report, however, insists both clubs haven’t begun negotiations yet.

Juve FC Says

Sandro still has 18 months left on his current Juve deal and the Bianconeri doesn’t need to sell him now.

Although Pellegrini has done well as a deputy to the former Porto man, Juve still needs his experience and presence in that dressing room.

Pellegrini is still inexperienced, and he would need Sandro close to him while he keeps learning.

We also need to find a replacement before we can allow the Brazilian to leave the club.

Although Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio can also deputise in that position, it would be much better if we sign a natural left-back to compete with Pelegrini before we allow Sandro to leave.

It remains unclear if Chelsea will make their move for him now, but if they make their bid too close to the end of the transfer window, we should turn it down.