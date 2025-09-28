Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli is seemingly a man in demand, with five suitors vying for his services in January, including Chelsea.

The 27-year-old was officially appointed as the Bianconeri’s skipper last March following Igor Tudor’s arrival, albeit he had been regularly donning the armband while Thiago Motta was in charge.

The Italian has been a regular starter since his arrival at the club in the summer of 2021 when he made the move from Sassuolo, but some sources claim that a mid-season departure is not impossible.

Chelsea & four other clubs register interest in Manuel Locatelli

According to The Daily Briefing, Locatelli has attracted interest from the Premier League, with four English sides keeping close tabs on the situation.

The source names Chelsea as one of the player’s staunchest admirers, even though they’re happy with their current first-choice midfielders, namely Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. The Juventus captain would have the opportunity to work under the tutelage of his compatriot, Enzo Maresca.

Moreover, Newcastle United are reportedly reflecting on a possible reunion between Locatelli and his Italy teammate, Sandro Tonali, at St. James Park. Like the Blues, the Magpies are taking part in the Champions League, so they remain attentive to every opportunity to add quality depth to Eddie Howe’s squad.

Would Juventus consider selling Locatelli?

The source also links Locatelli to Aston Villa and the struggling West Ham United, in addition to Bundesliga giants, Bayer Leverkusen.

The report adds that Juventus aren’t in favour of selling their skipper, especially in the middle of the campaign, but they might consider a deal if the price is right. The Serie A giants are gunning for at least €40 million.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that the Bianconeri are already struggling with the lack of depth in the middle of the park, so they wouldn’t want to infuriate Igor Tudor by depriving him of one of the few midfielders he trusts.