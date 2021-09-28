Chelsea will be without key player for UCL clash against Juventus

On Wednesday night, Juventus will host Chelsea on the second matchday of the Champions League group stage. The Old Lady swept aside Malmo away from home on the opening round, while the Blues earned a hard-fought victory against Zenit.

Therefore, both European giants are vastly expected to march all the way to the round of 16. However, their head-to-head ties should be vital to determine the winner of the group.

Unfortunately for Bianconeri fans, their team will have to do without Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata in attack. Both strikers left the pitch injured during Juve’s win over Sampdoria last Sunday.

Nonetheless, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be facing a headache as well, with one of his key players being ruled out of the trip to Turin.

According to Calciomercato, The West London side will miss the services of N’Golo Kanté in the middle of the park who tested positive for Covid-19.

The Frenchman is widely regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in the world due to his ability in retrieving the ball and working tirelessly.

The former Leicester City man had recently returned from a muscular injury, and scored a goal for his club in the 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. He also featured for an hour against Manchester City last weekend.

In the absence of the 2018 World Cup winner, Tuchel will have to revise his options before deciding who to deploy alongside Jorginho in the middle of the park, with the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Saul Niguel and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all ready to step up.