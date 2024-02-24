Victor Boniface is catching the attention of European football, despite being sidelined due to injury in recent months. The Nigerian had a brilliant start to the season, establishing himself as one of the finest attackers in Europe before his unfortunate injury.

Despite his time on the sidelines, clubs are closely monitoring him, with some including him in their potential transfer targets as a player who could enhance their options.

Juventus is among the suitors for Boniface as they aim to bolster their squad with additional goal-scoring prowess for the next season. With several players expected to depart from the Allianz Stadium in the summer, the Bianconeri may make changes to their attacking lineup, possibly seeing the departure of players like Federico Chiesa, Moise Kean, or Arkadiusz Milik.

The addition of Boniface could bring a new dimension to the Juventus attack, and Tuttojuve emphasises that the club maintains a keen interest in the Nigerian. However, Chelsea is also in the race for Boniface, setting the stage for a competitive battle between the two clubs to secure his services.

Juve FC Says

Boniface is on the radar of most football clubs, and we are not surprised that Chelsea has decided to join the race for his signature.

The Premier League club has money and could make it difficult for us to sign him.