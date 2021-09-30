Chelsea wingback describes Chiesa’s goal as “a sucker punch”

On Wednesday night, Federico Chiesa once again proved his worth at the big stage. All Juventus players should be given credit for their courageous display against Chelsea, but at the end of the day, it was the young Italian who brought the three points home thanks to his spectacular goal.

The former Fiorentina fan shocked the Blues as he broke the deadlock just eleven second into the second half. From then on, the Bianconeri closed the gates and defended their slim lead all the way to the final whistle.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell entered the match in the second half, but the Englishmen couldn’t do much to change the final outcome.

“We came with the mentality and determination to win and we gave it our best but it was not good enough,” said Hudson-Odoi to Chelsea’s official website.

“We know that and we have to go back and reflect on it. There is a lot to improve on and a lot to work on.

“We did well in certain aspects but we can always do better,” he added.

“We were disappointed to concede a goal so quickly after the start of the second half and we reacted well, but we didn’t get the goal we should have got.”

For his part, Chilwell described Juve’s goal as “a sucker punch” due to its critical timing.

“They built from that the longer the game went on,” he continued.

“They had a game plan and executed it very well. They grew in confidence, the crowd got behind them and it got more difficult for us to score. We did have a few chances but not enough clear-cut ones to win the game.

“We had a lot of possession, we weren’t at our best but we stayed in the game until the very last minute when we had a chance to get a draw, which when you are not playing your best football is a good result when you come here.”

Thomas Tuchel will be adamant to win the club’s upcoming matches to avoid entering a dark tunnel early in the season. The West London side lost to Manchester City last Saturday in one of the Premier League’s top clashes.