Juventus defender Renato Veiga is hoping to play his football in Turin next season, despite the club’s shambolic state.

The Bianconeri signed the 21-year-old on a dry loan from Chelsea in January when they were desperate for defensive reinforcement following Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal’s season-ending injuries, in addition to Danilo’s departure. The Turin-based giants ended up securing the services of Veiga, plus Alberto Costa and Lloyd Kelly.

However, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. weren’t able to add an option to buy or in the negotiations with the Blues, something that could return to bite them in the summer.

The Portuguese defender put on solid displays at the back after being thrust into the starting lineup, before he was interrupted by a muscle injury.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Veiga has been enjoying his first few months at Juventus, as he feels he can become a protagonist at the club.

Therefore, the defender will be hoping to put up a series of impressive displays between now and the end of the season and convince Juventus to sit on the table with Chelsea to negotiate a new agreement that would keep him at the Allianz Stadium beyond the current campaign.

Nevertheless, the source notes that the Bianconeri could have an abundance of options at the back already. After all, Bremer is expected to return to action in the summer, thus joining a department that also includes Federico Gatti and Lloyd Kelly who will be purchased due to an obligation to buy inserted in his contract.

Moreover, Juventus intend to activate their option to buy Pierre Kalulu from Milan, and let’s not forget about Tiago Djalo who would return from his loan spell at Porto.

Therefore, Veiga will have to present a strong case and prove himself as a better alternative than some of the profiles mentioned above.