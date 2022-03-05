Chelsea’s problems could send Jorginho towards Juventus

Despite the arrivals of Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria, Juventus are still missing a genuine deep-lying playmaker.

Therefore, the club surely wouldn’t miss the chance to sign one of the best Registas in the game today.

In 2021, Jorginho Frello enjoyed a stunning year filled with great exploits. The Italo-Brazilian led Chelsea towards Champions League glory, before playing a central role in the Azzurri’s Euro 2020 triumph.

These wonderful achievements put the player on the Ballon d’Or podium, finishing third only behind Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

The 30-year-old is an integral part in Thomas Tuchel’s squad, but problems at the top of the hierarchy could prompt the player to change air in the summer.

According to Calciomercato, Jorginho is one of Juve’s concrete objectives for next season, and he’s willing to return to Italy amidst the confusion surrounding the English club.

Following the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has put the club up for sale.

For his part, the former Napoli and Verona star had always proclaimed his will to play in Serie A once again. His current contract runs until 2023.

Juve FC say

Despite their current issues, Chelsea surely wouldn’t want to deprive themselves of the player’s services this easily.

The playmaker has a contract for another season, meaning that the Bianconeri would have to convince the Blues to part ways with their man through a decent proposal.