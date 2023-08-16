Not too long ago, Juventus was engaged in discussions with Chelsea regarding a potential swap deal involving Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku.

In this proposed exchange, Juventus was seeking approximately 40 million euros in cash alongside the inclusion of the Belgian striker. However, Chelsea held a contrasting stance, offering 20 million euros, asserting that this amount accurately reflected the disparity in value between Lukaku and Vlahovic.

Although Juventus has temporarily suspended these negotiations, Chelsea has since proceeded to make substantial investments in player acquisitions, amounting to nearly 200 million euros.

Notably, Chelsea outbid Liverpool to secure the signing of Moises Caicedo for £115 million and acquired Romeo Lavia for £58 million. Additionally, reports indicate that Chelsea activated the release clause of Michael Olise, valued at £35 million.

Given these significant expenditures within a short time frame, it is apparent that Chelsea possesses the financial resources to secure Dusan Vlahovic. The conclusion drawn by Tuttomercatoweb is that Chelsea’s reluctance to pursue Vlahovic may not stem from financial constraints, but rather a strategic decision not to proceed with the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic was wanted by the biggest clubs in Europe not so long ago, but the Serbian is no longer as attractive as he was before, which is a surprise.

However, we cannot separate that from the system of Max Allegri, as the manager uses a more defensive approach to the game and it has affected many attackers in the squad.

Even Federico Chiesa has struggled and his value has also gone down since that time. If we keep the manager, we may have to find new ways to get the best from our players.