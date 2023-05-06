Cherubini could earn a new role at Juventus after his ban

Federico Cherubini has been banned from football activities for his role in Juventus’ capital gains case and the club is looking for a new sporting director.

Several names are on Juve’s radar at the moment as the black and whites seek to name a capable hand for that leadership position.

Juve is one of the finest clubs in the country and must have the best people running it as they seek to return to the top of Serie A in the next campaign.

Cherubini will lose his current role at the club, but Il Bianconero reveals he is a well-respected figure and the club is now looking to keep him after his ban.

It reveals he could be made the internal coordinator of the teams and would work between Continassa and Vinovo.

Juve FC Says

Cherubini has been in the Juventus system for some time and is one of the few employees who can fill in for different roles at the club.

If we can get him back in another role, it would be great because we can trust him to do well.

For now, the players must be in top form and continue to win games and help us finish inside the top four.