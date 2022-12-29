Cherubini could stay on as Juventus director despite a search for his replacement

Federico Cherubini has only just replaced Fabio Paratici as Juventus’ sporting director and he could leave the role soon.

The club’s previous president and board were replaced after they resigned and he is an appointee of that era.

Reports even claimed he also wanted to resign, but Andrea Agnelli refused to grant his request, which forced him to remain in the role.

The club’s new president could decide to bring in a new man for the role and a report on Tuttojuve says many men are on their radar at the moment.

However, Cherubini’s contract does not expire until 2024 and Juve might allow him to stay on and fulfil his duties as they consider the likes of Beppe Marotta for the role.

Juve FC Says

We want the best men to work for this club, especially at a delicate time like this, but Cherubini has not had enough time to prove he has what it takes to take this club to new levels.

If the new president wants stability, it is probably better to stick with him until the end of his contract since he already knows how things work at the club.

If he does not perform well, they will simply not extend his contract and allow him to leave.