Cherubini
Cherubini discusses shock move for Ihattaren

September 11, 2021 - 10:15 am

One of the surprise signings of the last transfer window was Juventus landing Mohamed Ihattaren from PSV and sending him out on loan immediately to Sampdoria.

It was hard to see that coming, as there had been no links between Juve and the Dutchman.

However, they brought him to the club and sure enough found a temporary home for him as he would have struggled for playing time in Turin.

The Bianconeri are now set to receive him back when he becomes a top player, but he could also never play for them.

This happened with Domenico Berardi, whom Juve signed and loaned him back to Sassuolo before eventually selling him back to them again.

Federico Cherubini discussed Juventus’ summer business recently and he was asked about the signing of Ihattaren.

He claims they sent him out on loan to Sampdoria because he would struggle to play at Juve since they have many players with similar characteristics to his at their disposal right now.

He told Tuttosport as quoted by Calciomercato: “We decided to send him to play because he would have found little space because he would have had several players with the same characteristics.”

