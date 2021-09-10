Cherubini opens up on how Juventus responded when Ronaldo asked to leave

Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini has spoken about the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and said they changed their plans as soon as he asked to leave.

The Portugal captain left the Bianconeri before the international break to return to Manchester United.

His future had been the subject of much speculation throughout the summer. However, as the deadline of the transfer window approached, it appeared as though he would remain at the club.

After starting the season on the bench in Juventus’ first game of the season against Udinese, the attacker left the club just before their next match at home against Empoli.

Juve brought in Moise Kean on loan as an attacking reinforcement to at least give Massimiliano Allegri another option in the attack following his departure.

Cherubini says Kean is not a direct replacement for the Serie A Golden Boot holder, but he is a pawn in a larger plan to build a new Juventus.

“When Cristiano told us he wanted to leave, we immediately thought of anticipating the future,” Cherubini told Tuttosport as quoted by Football Italia.

“Kean is not the replacement of the Portuguese striker, but one of the pawns in a plan to continue winning with a different project.”