Juventus has made Kalidou Koulibaly their main target to replace Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman is close to leaving the Allianz Stadium as Chelsea and Bayern Munich fight to add him to their squad.

The defender is one of the best players the Bianconeri have in their squad now, but they will be powerless to stop him from leaving if he doesn’t sign a contract extension.

Juve is open to all possibilities, and they are now looking for his replacements.

Tutto Sport reports that Koulibaly is the chosen one to replace him, and Federico Cherubini is now set to hold talks with his agent.

Napoli wants to keep the Senegalese defender, but they have been unable to get him to sign a new deal.

They will listen to offers for his signature and have set an asking price of 40m euros.

Koulibaly remains one of the finest defenders in the league, and his experience in the competition means Juve will be signing a player that will head straight for their starting XI.

A move for the Senegal star will make it easy for us to forget about De Ligt’s departure, but Napoli hardly sells their best to Juve, and this move could have major complications.