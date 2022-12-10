Although his work is reportedly appreciated by the hierarchy, Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini could follow the footsteps of resigned club president Andrea Agnelli and the rest of the board.

The 51-year-old has been a part of the club for a decade or so, gradually rising through the ranks, and eventually replacing Fabio Paratici in 2021.

But as a member of the old regime, Cherubini will ultimately pave wave for a new beginning, with many observers expecting him to vacant his office by the end of the season, alongside his close collaborator Marco Storari.

According to Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri already have three interesting profiles in mind for the club’s next sporting director.

The first is Andrea Berta who has been serving at Atletico Madrid since 2013. The Italian has previous experience with the likes of Parma and Genoa and the source notes how Juventus appreciate his international experience.

The second name on the list is Ricky Massara who currently acts as Paolo Maldini’s right-hand man at Milan. It would be interesting to see if the Bianconeri can manage to break the Rossoneri’s inseparable duo.

Finally, the club could opt for an internal solution in the form of Giovanni Manna. The latter is in charge of Juventus Next Gen and has been performing a solid job when it comes to luring some of the finest youngsters in the world to Turin.