Cherubini’s right-back shortlist includes five Juventus transfer targets

During the first part of the season, Juan Cuadrado played non-stop on the right lane, which surely took its all on his physical and technical level.

Therefore, Juventus could address the situation by bringing in a new player who can rotate with the Colombian, and perhaps take his stead in case he leaves Turin once his current contract expires by the end of the season.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the club’s sporting director Federico Cherubini has five different profiles on his shortlist for the right-back position.

The first on the list is Alvaro Odriozola who’s yet to feature for Real Madrid since returning from his loan spell at Fiorentina. The 26-year-old will be eager to leave the Spanish capital as soon as possible and put his career back on track.

The list also includes three young candidates. They are Malo Gusto who has cemented himself as a regular start at Lyon, 22-year-old Sweden international Emil Holm who currently plays for Spezia and Real Valladolid teenager Ivan Fresneda.

Finally, Juventus could simply recall Andrea Cambiaso, ending his loan stint with Bologna prematurely. The 22-year-old mainly operates on the left flank, but can also serve as a right-back.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri would first have to convince the Emilian club to part ways with the Italian fullback in January.