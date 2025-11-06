Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic was loath to see his beloved Juventus sell Dean Huijsen for a relatively low transfer fee.

The NBA veteran is an avid Bianconeri supporter who’s been keeping a close eye on his club and is apparently displeased with many of the decisions made by the management.

While the Montenegrin understands the reasoning behind sacking Igor Tudor, he feels that the latter would have done a better job had he been given enough time to implement his ideas.

“Juventus has certain standards. We know very well that for coaches, if results don’t come, then changes will follow,” said Vucevic in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Spalletti, of course, is an experienced coach, and I think he can do well. But I have to say I feel sorry for Igor; when he arrived, he provided the right impetus, achieving the desired result and leading us [Juventus] into the Champions League at the end of the season.

“I think he did a good job, perhaps he didn’t have enough time to put his footballing beliefs into practice.

“Furthermore, the impression I got was that he wasn’t the club’s first choice, so working well in such a context isn’t easy. I’m also disappointed that it went this way because of his sense of belonging to Juve.”

Nikola Vucevic opens up on Juventus, defends Igor Tudor

The basketball star then added that the recurring managerial changes have been taking their toll on the club, resulting in the lack of consistency.