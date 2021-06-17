Chiellini achieves Euro record for Italy against Switzerland

Chiellini is now the most capped outfield players for Italy in the Euros after starting their game against Switzerland yesterday.

The Juventus defender didn’t finish the game after limping off in the first half.

However, by starting alongside his club teammate, Leonardo Bonucci, he became the outfield player with the most appearance for the Azzurri, according to Football Italia.

Chiellini is already 36, but he remains one of the most consistent defenders in Europe and that is one reason he remains a key part of the squad at Juventus and Italy.

Roberto Mancini made some changes when he became the latest Italy manager and some old national team players haven’t been given a chance, but Chiellini remains a constant.

The report says the Switzerland game was his 14th appearance at the European finals for Italy, the most by any outfield player.

Bonucci is among a group of players who come second in the rankings with 13 appearances. It means he would match Chiellini’s record in his next game if he starts.

Bonucci is joined on 13 appearances by Antonio Cassano, Alessandro Del Piero and Paolo Maldini.

Gianluigi Buffon remains the player with the highest appearance at the finals with 17 matches.

If Italy goes all the way to win the competition, Bonucci or Chiellini could match his record.