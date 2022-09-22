Chiellini admits he is struggling with Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup

Giorgio Chiellini prolonged his playing career at Juventus partly because he wanted to lead the Italian national team at the World Cup later this year.

However, the defender had to leave the Bianconeri one year before his contract expired after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the global international showpiece.

Juve has missed his influence, and he is winding down his playing career at LAFC.

The defender will watch at home as other countries play in the World Cup and he spoke about the heartbreak again recently.

He admits he never believed the Azzurri would not qualify for the competition.

Chiellini said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

” We are still devastated by this. Honestly, I never thought it could have happened. . I stayed in blue as long as I could be a point of reference for the youngsters. Continuing to stay on the sidelines or become a burden, it would not have made any sense.”

Juve FC Says

After winning Euro 2020, almost everyone expected Italy to be back in the World Cup this year, but that wasn’t to be.

It is enough to break any heart, and it is embarrassing to think that the Azzurri would not play in two consecutive World Cups.