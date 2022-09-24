Chiellini admits it is hard to understand why Juventus is struggling

Giorgio Chiellini has not been proud of the Juventus team’s performance in this campaign, but he is urging everyone to be patient.

He left the team at the end of the last campaign and would have hoped it would thrive without him.

However, that hasn’t been the case, and the Bianconeri has been in poor shape for much of this term.

They could end it worse than the last one and fans have been calling for Max Allegri to be sacked.

Such a decision could make things better, but it might be hasty and a new manager will likely need too much time to get the team back to form.

Speaking about their situation, Chiellini admits it is tough to understand it.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is not easy to understand Juventus today. I follow her as a fan, and I’m sorry. It takes patience, particular situations have been linked together. I hope that after the break the team can do well again. The championship will be strange, there is precisely Qatar in the middle of. I am convinced that it will be more of a team right after the World Cup.”

Juve FC Says

Considering how we strengthened the squad in the summer, it is really hard to understand why this team is struggling.

We have some of the best players in their position in the league, yet we cannot buy a win.

It baffles everyone, but if this continues, Allegri will lose his job.