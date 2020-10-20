Chiellini admits Juventus must still find wins despite new system

Juve underwent a minor overhaul this summer. They changed their manager and brought in some new signings.

The older players are having to get used to a new way of playing while the newer players need time to gel with their new teammates.

The club has yet to find its tactical identity under Andrea Pirlo because of the changes around them.

The results haven’t been very positive with a draw against newly-promoted Crotone at the weekend showing that the team still has a long way to go.

Giorgio Chiellini admits that the players are getting to know each other as well as having to also get used to the demands of their new manager, however, he claimed that they still have to find a way to keep winning games.

Ahead of their Champions League game against Dynamo Kyiv, he said that they will continue to get familiar with their newest teammates, but the wins have to keep coming too.

Asked when he thought Juventus will find its tactical identity, he said via Tuttosports:

“So far we have not yet had the opportunity to work as a team and these weeks show it, the important thing is to keep working and to mix more and more with the newcomers but in the meantime we have to win and this is the important thing. I don’t know when it will take to see the team at their best, but tomorrow night it will be very important to get a result. Against Crotone we were not able to reset ourselves well from the national teams. In general there have been some strange results all over Europe “