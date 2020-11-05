Chiellini admits that Juventus was too comfortable at times in their 4-1 win

Giorgio Chiellini has admitted that Juventus were too comfortable in their 4-1 win over Ferencvaros yesterday.

The Bianconeri needed to get back to winning ways after their 2-0 loss at home to Barcelona in the last round.

Chiellini has just returned from injury and he was part of a new defence with his long-term partner, Leonardo Bonucci.

Juventus had beaten Spezia 4-1 at the weekend as well after welcoming Cristiano Ronaldo to the team and on the score sheet.

Although they won the match, Chiellini admitted that they made the game an easy run out in their mind and they didn’t start it the way that they would have started a game against a team that they perceived to be a tough side.

He added that admittedly the team wasn’t a top-level side, but they would like to go into the international break next week with a win against Lazio this weekend.

“We made it seem easier, and in my mind we were too comfortable in the first half and slowed the tempo too much. We did better when pushing after the break and raised the tempo to create chances,” Chiellini told Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

“We mustn’t kid ourselves, there was a big difference in the level of the teams, but after the win at Spezia, we want to go into the break for international duty with another victory against a much stronger side like Lazio.”