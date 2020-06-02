All Stories

Chiellini: ‘All lives matter’

June 2, 2020

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini took a stand against racism in an emotional and evocative post following the death of George Floyd.

The US has been rocked by protests following the murder of Floyd, who was suffocated to death by a police officer whilst pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

Chiellini shared his feelings on the tragedy and stood in support of the Black Lives Matter movement:

“I’ve seen the images and seen them again. And I needed some time. To think. To recover from the shock of violence of this magnitude.

“How could I ever explain to my daughters what happened? What words do I say to them? The truth is, I haven’t found them. No answer.

“Just one question, as strong as the life taken away from George Floyd: why? How could it happen? Why does history repeat itself?

“I’ve read the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. There shouldn’t even be a need to write it. Because all lives matter. Every human being. Every child, boy, man, woman and person in the world.

“But if repeating it helps, if it still wasn’t clear for someone: black lives matter. Now and always.”

 

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Juventus have ‘three new signings’

June 2, 2020

Dybala turns down Paris Saint-Germain

June 2, 2020

Juventus and Chelsea discussing numerous players

June 2, 2020