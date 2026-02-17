Giorgio Chiellini and Damien Comolli have been handed bans by the sports judge following their reaction to Pierre Kalulu’s dismissal during Juventus’ clash with Inter Milan, a decision that has further intensified debate around the controversial fixture.

Kalulu was sent off early in the match after receiving two yellow cards, a moment that proved to be a decisive turning point. Although Juventus responded with determination and defended resolutely, Inter ultimately capitalised on their numerical advantage and secured a late victory. The dismissal immediately sparked strong reactions from the Juventus bench and officials.

Confrontation at half-time

At half-time, Comolli and Chiellini confronted the referee to express their frustration over what they believed to be an unjust decision. The situation became heated, and they had to be restrained by several individuals, including Luciano Spalletti, who was intent on ensuring that attention returned to the match itself rather than escalating tensions further.

Despite the setback of playing with ten men for a significant portion of the contest, Juventus reorganised effectively and delivered a courageous performance. They limited Inter’s opportunities for long spells and remained competitive, raising the possibility that they might salvage at least a point. However, they were unable to prevent a late goal that confirmed their defeat.

Disciplinary action confirmed

As reported by Tuttojuve, the sports judge has now imposed sanctions on both officials. Chiellini has been banned from attending matches until 27 February, while Comolli will serve a suspension lasting until 31 March.

The ruling did not come as a surprise to many observers, given the nature of the confrontation with the referee. Nevertheless, there remains widespread discussion about the initial sending off, with sections of the footballing public suggesting that the decision was questionable. While Juventus may feel that broader opinion supports their reaction, the disciplinary measures underline the strict standards applied to conduct towards match officials.